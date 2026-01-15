China reaches knockout stage for first time in AFC U23 Asian Cup

(ECNS) – China reached the knockout stage of the AFC U23 Asian Cup for the first time after a 0-0 draw with Thailand in Riyadh.

Sixteen teams are competing in this year's tournament, divided into four groups, with the top two teams from each group advancing to the quarterfinals.

China defeats Australia 1-0 in their Group D match at the 2026 AFC U23 Asian Cup in Riyadh. (Photo from China Football Team's Weibo account)

In China's previous five appearances at the tournament, the team managed just two wins in 15 matches and had never progressed beyond the group stage.

China opened its campaign against group top seed Team Iraq, adopting a pragmatic 5-3-2 defensive counterattacking formation. Chinese goalkeeper Li Hao made several crucial saves to keep a clean sheet as the match ended 0-0.

In the second group match, China defeated Australia 1-0, boosting their chances of qualification.

Facing Thailand in their decisive final group match, Australia were the team with slightly more possession in the first half, yet the contest remained balanced. Then, in the 56th minute, a Thai player broke through on goal, but Chinese Li Hao made a vital save to keep it out. China nearly secured a late winner in the 76th minute, when Wang Yudong's shot narrowly flicked past the frame of the goal.

In the end, the two teams held on to a 0-0 draw.

The result was enough to see China finish second in Group D with five points. In the knockout stage, China will face Uzbekistan, the runners-up from Group C.

(By Gong Weiwei)