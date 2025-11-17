LINE

China's neutron instrument for microscopic structure and dynamics observation passes acceptance review

China's first high-energy direct-geometry inelastic neutron-scattering time-of-flight spectrometer, an instrument used to observe the structural and dynamic properties of matter at the microscopic level, has passed its official acceptance review, according to its developer, Sun Yat-sen University, on Sunday.

If conventional scientific instruments are likened to the human eye, this spectrometer functions as a super-powered camera with extraordinary capabilities. It can capture the static structure of materials and track atomic and molecular movements at the picosecond scale, one trillionth of a second, according to the university in south China's Guangdong Province.

A key advantage of the spectrometer lies in its use of neutrons, which have no electrical charge and possess strong penetrating power. This allows the device to directly detect microscopic motions. When neutrons undergo "inelastic collisions" with atomic nuclei, changes in their speed and direction provide scientists with clues about internal material dynamics.

The instrument is expected to deliver critical insights into microstructural dynamics in areas such as high-temperature superconductivity, quantum magnetism and ion diffusion, supporting research across multiple disciplines, including physics, chemistry and biology, the university said.

 

 

 
 

