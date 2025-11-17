Insights | Working together to heal the earth: A Nigerian expert’s view on China’s green cooperation with the world

By Chen Tianhao

(ECNS) -- At COP30 in Brazil’s Belém, the gateway to the Amazon rainforest, global dialogue on climate action has entered a new stage.

Jude Samuelson, head of Environment and Climate Change at the Stakeholder Democracy Network, believes that Nigeria and China have enormous potential to collaborate in reducing emissions and advancing ecological restoration. He says China’s technology, experience, and determination offer valuable inspiration for global environmental governance.

Tackling the methane challenge together

"I think Nigeria and China stand a very good chance of collaborating effectively to address and mitigate emissions," Samuelson said in his interview at the China Pavilion of COP30.

Nigeria, as one of Africa’s leading oil producers, faces persistent challenges with methane emissions. Methane, though short-lived, is over 80 times more potent in accelerating temperature rise than carbon dioxide over a 20-year period, making its reduction crucial for Nigeria to achieve near-term climate goals.

"Specifically, technologies that can abate methane emissions in the oil and gas sector, agriculture, and waste management are urgently needed," he said.

According to Samuelson, China’s experience and technology can offer practical solutions. "The Nigerian government is working seriously to bring methane emissions to the minimum. If we can harness China’s technology to achieve that, it would be excellent," he added.

What Samuelson refers to as "China’s experience" goes beyond technical capability. It also includes governance, coordination, and innovation, from advanced sensor systems and clean-energy transition strategies to integrated circular economy mechanisms. China’s approach, he said, provides a model that other developing nations can learn from and adapt.

Ecological restoration: From the Amazon to Africa

The choice of Belém as the COP30 host city is symbolic. Located at the mouth of the Amazon River, it stands at the intersection of biodiversity, cultural heritage, and human responsibility.

"We are closer to the Amazon," said Samuelson. "It provides both Brazil and China, as well as countries like Nigeria, an opportunity to collaborate on ecological restoration, using China’s experience."

For Samuelson, ecological restoration is not a task for one country alone. It is a collective global mission.

"China’s technologies can be applied across different contexts, including Africa, to accelerate ecosystem recovery and support broader environmental restoration efforts," he noted.

China: A country of determination and action

Throughout the conversation, Samuelson repeatedly expressed admiration for China’s commitment. "I think China is ecologically inclined," he said. "And I admire the country so much because it is determined."

He emphasized that China’s ability to translate its green vision into tangible policies and results is remarkable.

In his view, technological innovation lies at the heart of climate solutions. "I believe the country can apply the technologies it develops not only to harness new opportunities, but also to abate climate change, especially by leveraging them for environmental restoration," he said.

For Samuelson, "technology" includes far more than machinery or infrastructure. It encompasses data-driven monitoring systems, smart energy management, and ecosystem modeling tools. By combining these technologies with community-based governance, developing nations can strengthen their resilience to climate risks.

From methane control to ecological restoration, from innovation to collaboration, Samuelson’s reflections capture a broader reality: the green transition is no longer the mission of a few wealthy nations, but a shared endeavor of the entire planet.

Here in Belém, where the heartbeat of the Amazon echoes across the world, China's "determination and action" are leaving a lasting imprint, not just on policy documents, but on the very landscapes where nature and humanity seek to coexist again.