Ancient Jiaohe City: ark in the boundless desert

Nestled in Turpan in Northwest China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, the Jiaohe Ruins, shaped like a willow leaf, has a history of over 2,000 years. In fact, the ancient Jiaohe city was originally built on a natural plateau between two rivers, but is now situated in a desert, making it the best-preserved, longest-lasting and largest relics of a clay-built city in the world.

The ancient Jiaohe city served as a major hub for trade and cultural exchange between central China and other regions.

Today, visitors of diverse ethnic backgrounds meet here to experience its profound history and to spark new stories along the Silk Road.