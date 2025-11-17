Insights | Nigeria expert: Nigeria-China cooperation can accelerate global ecological restoration

LINE

Nigeria expert: Nigeria-China cooperation can accelerate global ecological restoration

　　COP30, the United Nations climate summit, opened on Monday in Brazil‘s Amazon city of Belem.

　　Jude Samuelson, Head of Environment and Climate Change at the Stakeholder Democracy Network, said that Nigeria and China have great potential to cooperate on emissions reduction and ecological restoration. He noted that China’s advanced technologies in oil and gas, agriculture, and waste management could help countries like Nigeria reduce methane emissions and accelerate ecosystem recovery. Admiring China for its "determination and action," Samuelson expressed hope that stronger China-Nigeria, China-Brazil, and other collaborations could inspire broader global efforts toward environmental restoration. (Chen Tianhao)

 

