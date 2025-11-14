Apple launched a new program to help mini apps developers

The United States tech company Apple said on Friday that it would cut the company's App Store fees from 30 percent to 15 percent for mini app makers who enter its new Mini Apps Partner Program.

The Mini Apps Partner Program offers app developers the reduced fee in exchange for developers agreeing to use some of Apple's technology to build their apps.

An Apple statement read, "Participating developers may benefit from a reduced commission rate of 15 percent on the sales of qualifying In-App Purchases."

The company added that to be eligible for this reduced commission rate, participating apps must support certain App Store technologies, such as using Apple software to register a user's purchase history, verify user ages and to process in-app purchases.

A string of Chinese companies run mini apps. For instance, Tencent's social-networking platform WeChat offers many mini-apps built by other developers to let users track packages, check directions and shop online.

The move is Apple's latest effort to build a robust App Store ecosystem.