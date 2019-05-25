Huawei has trademarked its 'Hongmeng' operating system

Chinese telecom giant Huawei has registered a trademark for its homegrown operating system (OS) "Hongmeng," a confirmation of the company's longtime efforts to achieve technological self-reliance.

The detailed information, which can be found on the website of the Trademark Office of China's National Intellectual Property Administration, shows that the application was submitted on August 24, 2018, and the valid term of the trademark is from May 14, 2019 to May 13, 2029.

Earlier this week, Richard Yu Chengdong, head of the company's consumer business, revealed that the homegrown OS is likely to be launched as early as this fall and no later than spring next year, according to media reports.

This comes as Google cut off Huawei devices from its Android OS following a U.S. order banning the sale of American software and components to the company.

Huawei is reported to have started developing its own system since 2012.

The new OS, which is being tested, will be used as a universal operating system for multiple platforms including smartphone, computer, tablet, TV, cars, and smart wearable devices, Global Times reported, citing Richard Yu.

It will also be compatible with all Android apps and Web apps and come with its “App Gallery,” according to Yu.

But Huawei also sees the challenges.

"It's not a difficult task to come up with a new OS, but it's difficult to build up an ecosystem for that," Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei said during an interview on Tuesday.

Currently, Google's Android and Apple's iOS are the two prevailing operating systems for mobile devices.