Trump to convene full cabinet meeting as US-Iran talks reach critical stage

U.S. President Donald Trump will convene a full cabinet meeting on Tuesday as negotiations between the United States and Iran enter a crucial phase, according to White House officials.

The meeting will mark the first full cabinet session chaired by Trump since March 26. A White House official said all cabinet members, including outgoing Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard, are expected to attend. Media reports said a possible U.S.-Iran agreement will be one of the central topics on the agenda.

Meanwhile, Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf returned to Iran on Tuesday after concluding a visit to Qatar, where he held discussions with Qatari officials on the progress of U.S.-Iran negotiations and regional developments.

Iranian officials described the visit as constructive and said it had helped advance the broader negotiation process. However, Tehran continues to regard Washington as an "untrustworthy party" and remains highly cautious in handling the talks.

Iranian sources previously said Ghalibaf's trip focused on advancing the implementation of a memorandum of understanding concerning the release of Iran's frozen overseas assets, estimated at $24 billion.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Tuesday reiterated Tehran's commitment to diplomacy aimed at easing tensions in West Asia, according to statements published on the Iranian presidency's website.

During phone calls with the leaders of Egypt, Turkiye, Qatar and Oman, Pezeshkian said Iran is prepared to reach an "honorable framework" to end the conflict with the United States and Israel, adding that Tehran has demonstrated sincerity in dialogue.

He also said serious technical and expert-level efforts are underway to finalize draft documents for a "comprehensive and fair" agreement.

A source close to the Iranian negotiating team said one of the key sticking points in the talks remains the issue of unfreezing Iranian overseas funds.

According to the source, Washington had at one stage "backtracked" on fulfilling related commitments, while Tehran insists that "no agreement can be reached" before the agreed funds are transferred.

Iranian officials said progress had been made on the matter with mediation from Qatar, but stressed that Iran remains prepared for "all possible scenarios" given what it described as the United States' history of breaking promises.

On the same day, Iran's Foreign Ministry issued a statement strongly condemning what it called continued "illegal and provocative actions" by the United States following the ceasefire between the two sides.

The statement accused the United States of repeatedly harassing Iranian commercial vessels at sea since the ceasefire announced on April 8, particularly within the past 48 hours, saying such actions undermine the truce.

Iran said the incidents occurred while diplomatic efforts were being advanced through mediation by Pakistan, demonstrating what Tehran described as a lack of sincerity by Washington toward Iran, regional countries and the international community.

The statement added that Iran "will never remain indifferent to any aggression" and "will not hesitate in defending its people."

Domestically, Iran's state-run Islamic Republic News Agency reported Tuesday that the country has fully restored international internet connectivity across its telecommunications network. Users of fixed broadband services, including FTTH, VDSL and ADSL, are now able to access international websites and online services without restrictions.

25 vessels pass through the Strait of Hormuz

The situation surrounding the Strait of Hormuz is also a major focus of the negotiations.

On Tuesday, the Director-General of the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO), Qu Dongyu, warned that shipping disruptions through the Strait of Hormuz mark the onset of a "systemic agri-food shock." He emphasized that time is rapidly running out to avert a severe global food security crisis in the coming years.

In a statement released the same day, the FAO said serious disruptions to shipping through the strategic waterway have affected the transportation of oil, liquefied natural gas and fertilizers, driving up agricultural input costs worldwide. Rising energy prices are also increasing operational costs across global food production systems.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) said on Tuesday that 25 vessels had passed through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under the coordination and security protection of the IRGC Navy.

According to an IRGC statement, the vessels included oil tankers, container ships and other commercial ships that were granted permission to transit safely. The statement said Iran is "firmly implementing" intelligent monitoring and control measures in the strait and warned that any "aggressive action" would face a "powerful response."

The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing U.S. military officials, that the U.S. Navy has been quietly assisting vessels transiting the Strait of Hormuz.

The report said a Greek oil tanker carrying 2 million barrels of crude oil was escorted by the U.S. Navy while traveling along Oman's coast through the strategic waterway. The tanker had reportedly been stranded in the Gulf since early March and is now heading to India to deliver its cargo.

The newspaper later clarified that the U.S. Navy's coordination with commercial ships did not represent a resumption of Project Freedom, a military escort operation announced by U.S. President Donald Trump earlier this month and paused within 48 hours.

The U.S. Central Command also said on its official social media account that Washington had not resumed the previously suspended Freedom Plan, adding that reports claiming the operation had restarted were inaccurate.