Serbian President Vucic hails China's development during visit to CPC museum

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic praised China's development achievements during a visit to the Museum of the Communist Party of China (CPC) in Beijing on Tuesday.

During the visit, Vucic viewed an extensive collection of historical photographs, documentary footage and cultural relics that chronicle an extraordinary course of the CPC.

The Serbian president engaged deeply with the exhibits, frequently pausing to discuss historical details with translators and museum guides.

He specifically lauded the museum's integration of historical preservation and modern interactive displays, and China's cutting-edge technology and innovation.

"It's a mixture of both nostalgic photos and short video snippets and digitized like something that was coming out of the future. It shows the level of high-tech and new innovative industries and approaches of China," said Vucic of the museum. "This shows the big progress that you have made."

The museum visit came after Vucic was awarded the Friendship Medal, the highest honorary medal of the People's Republic of China bestowed on foreign nationals, by Chinese President Xi Jinping on Monday.

When seeing the display featuring the medal in the exhibition area, Vucic reflected on the honor. "I'm particularly proud of getting the decoration, medal of friendship from President Xi," he told reporters.

He added the visit to the museum was a unique chance for him to deepen knowledge on the development of China under the leadership of the CPC, saying that the Chinese people are "very hard-working, diligent and dedicated."

The Serbian president is in China for a five-day state visit that will conclude on Thursday.