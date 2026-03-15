China, U.S. start economic, trade talks in Paris

The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened on Sunday morning for talks on economic and trade issues.

This photo taken on March 15, 2026 shows the headquarters of the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) in Paris, France. The Chinese and U.S. delegations convened on Sunday morning for talks on economic and trade issues. (Xinhua/Wu Huiwo)

Guided by the important consensuses reached between the heads of state of the two countries during their meeting in Busan and all previous phone calls, the two sides will engage in consultations on economic and trade issues of mutual concern, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce said in a statement on Friday.

The Chinese delegation is led by Vice Premier He Lifeng, also a member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China Central Committee.