Europe's youth have more realistic view of China

Europe stands at a critical juncture in evaluating its stance toward China, especially as the global geopolitical landscape grows increasingly complex in 2026. The survey findings reveal a nuanced mosaic of attitudes. Young Europeans, in particular, are engaging with China not merely through an ideological lens but by examining its tangible economic, technological and social footprint. This growing sophistication reflects both the accessibility of information through digital platforms and the lived realities of globalization, where China's influence touches supply chains, consumer goods, education and technology.

The perception of China as a significant player in global technology is gaining traction. For European youth, understanding China is no longer a simple matter of curiosity; it is increasingly about engaging with a country that is transforming before their eyes. Long-held notions of China as a technologically backward or peripheral actor are rapidly fading. China's investments in research and development now far exceed those of the United Kingdom, many European countries, and even the European Union in aggregate. In the 15th Five-Year Plan (2026-30) period, China is set to strengthen its capabilities in life sciences, pharmaceuticals, healthcare and other critical sectors.

Europeans — especially the youth — are recognizing that the knowledge asymmetry of the past, where Europe led in scientific and technological innovation, has diminished, if not disappeared entirely. In today's interconnected world, no geopolitical analysis can ignore China, and this awareness is particularly pressing as Europe's relationships with key allies, especially the United States, evolve. Early 2026 has already witnessed developments — such as US' strategic moves toward Greenland — that underscore fundamental shifts in international dynamics. In this context, understanding Europe's relationship with China is not just important but urgent.

Equally important is how Europeans, particularly young people, form their perceptions. Social media, for all its challenges, has opened windows into aspects of China that were previously inaccessible. Travel influencers without any prior connection to China are showcasing the country's high-speed rail, modern airports, advanced aviation and technology embedded in daily life — often surpassing European standards.

My own visit to China in October 2025 left a lasting impression. Observing the widespread use of robotics in everyday settings, I was struck not only by technological advancement but also by the remarkable contrast between contemporary Chinese life and what it was 10, 20, or 30 years ago. Today, information and imagery allow European youth to witness these changes directly, bridging understanding in ways that were previously impossible.

This evolving awareness, coupled with quantitative insights from the survey, offers a reason for optimism. Even amid global uncertainty, European engagement with China is meaningful — not only for the bilateral relationship but for the wider world. Constructive engagement demands that Europeans, particularly the younger generation, actively seek to understand China: its capabilities, its ambitions, and its role in global affairs. It is not enough to maintain goodwill; substantive knowledge and informed perspectives are essential for sustainable cooperation.

In sum, Europe's youth stand at a critical juncture. Their attitudes toward China will shape the trajectory of Europe-China relations in the years to come. Recognizing China's realities, moving beyond outdated perceptions, and engaging thoughtfully with this emerging global power are not just intellectual exercises — they are imperatives in a world where understanding, rather than ignorance, defines influence and opportunity.

Pragmatism and reality triggered China pivot

Europe's perception of China is shifting — particularly since the second term of the Trump administration. Recent months have seen dramatic changes in international relations, especially between the US and Europe, which in turn have influenced Europe's engagement with China. Yet, such shifts do not happen overnight; they unfold over years, even as Europe gradually adapts to the new strategic realities.

Traditionally, Europe's approach to China combined caution with selective engagement, viewing Beijing as both an economic competitor and a systemic rival. Today, China has become a key reference point for Europe to rethink its strategic space, economic dependencies and foreign policy options. The dominant narrative is moving away from ideologically framed value judgments toward a more pragmatic realism.

Internal European dynamics have been crucial. The COVID-19 pandemic exposed vulnerabilities in public health and industrial systems, prompting reassessments of reliance on foreign supply chains and critical technologies. Policy measures followed, including investment screening, subsidy adjustments and corporate social responsibility requirements for foreign firms — essentially, institutional safeguards against economic risks. The Russia-Ukraine conflict has further accelerated Europe's reflection on strategic autonomy, particularly in the context of US-China competition.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has emphasized that the current EU must act as a geopolitical actor. At the January 2026 Davos Forum, she reiterated that geopolitical shocks compel Europe to strengthen its independence. Internal policy adjustments thus form a foundation for Europe's evolving view of China: as Europe rethinks its own development path, China becomes an inescapable variable.

External factors matter too. Donald Trump's return to the White House stirred transatlantic tensions. Critiques at the Munich Security Conference framed Europe's primary threat as internal deviation from shared values, rather than Russia or China — an unacceptable notion for European leaders. Recent events, from the Greenland controversy to Davos debates, have reinforced European insistence on respect and agency, rather than acquiescence to external pressure.

Officially, EU discourse still balances competition with cooperation. De-risking China does not imply decoupling. Ursula von der Leyen describes EU-China relations as being at a "turning point", emphasizing competition and risk while preserving space for collaboration. Think tank analyses highlight three coexisting perspectives: pragmatists stressing continued cooperation, security-focused analysts emphasizing systemic risk, and strategic opportunists viewing China as a diplomatic leverage point.

Data support these assessments. Bruegel Institute notes Europe's reliance on China for critical materials like natural graphite and rare earth elements. Security concerns arise from trade imbalances, technological competition in advanced materials and sensors, and China's "dual-carbon" climate strategy, which pressures Europe to accelerate domestic decarbonization. Yet perhaps the most striking shift is in Europe's younger generation. Surveys of Europeans aged 18-35 show more positive views of China compared with the broader population. While roughly 65 percent of Europeans overall hold negative opinions, a significant portion of youth see China as a necessary partner, or at least as a complex actor beyond simple adversary labels. Countries like Hungary and Greece report that over half of young respondents hold favorable attitudes toward China. This emerging perspective may shape Europe's long-term strategic culture, influencing debates on trade, technology and diplomatic engagement.

In short, Europe's view of China has evolved from ideologically driven confrontation to strategic realism. Economically, Europe recognizes its dependence on China; ideologically, differences maintain cautious distance; strategically, China is a central, unavoidable factor. Importantly, the attitudes of Europe's youth hint at a generational layer to this shift, suggesting that Europe may increasingly balance competition with engagement rather than simply choosing sides. China is neither Europe's traditional ally nor a pure adversary — it is a pivotal player shaping Europe's strategic calculations in an era of great-power competition.

Turning youth exchanges into deeper China-EU cooperation

The perspectives of Europe's youth are particularly consequential for shaping the trajectory of Sino-European relations. Survey results reveal a paradox: although China remains geographically distant for most respondents, its economic, technological, and cultural influence is pervasive in daily life. Young Europeans interact with China through consumer products, social media, higher education and international business exposure, fostering a perception of China as both tangible and relevant.

Interestingly, the rise of China does not generate widespread fear. More than 80 percent of the respondents hold positive views of China, a remarkable figure given Europe's often skeptical political debates and media portrayals. Young Europeans acknowledge China's economic power, enduring civilization and ability to translate growth into global influence.

Regional differences are notable. Youth in Southeast Europe, the Balkans and southern Europe — particularly Spain — express the most favorable views, despite limited direct exchanges with China. In these regions, China symbolizes opportunity, development and alternative partnerships. By contrast, Northern and parts of Western Europe exhibit more caution. Young people there are more aware of China's global role and more attuned to the implications of its rising power. Even so, concern rarely translates into hostility; across Europe, positive engagement remains possible.

Geographical and social proximity also shape perceptions. Countries with closer economic and infrastructural ties to China, including parts of Eastern Europe and the Balkans, display the strongest affinities. Urban, educated, and economically stable populations tend to be more engaged, reflecting the intersection of mobility, education, and digital access. These findings suggest that targeted initiatives could reinforce positive perceptions and sustain long-term engagement.

But the positive sentiment alone is not sufficient. Goodwill exists but remains largely passive. The challenge is transforming favorable attitudes into a structured and sustainable engagement.

First, exchanges must be more inclusive. Current programs primarily benefit students from elite universities and high-income cities. Expanding affordable short-term exchanges, vocational education initiatives, and regional partnerships can broaden impact. Second, cooperation should address practical challenges. Initiatives in innovation, climate and sustainability, public health and professional training can engage young people directly. Third, youth exchanges must be balanced and reciprocal. Mutual recognition of degrees, internships, and career experiences, coupled with clear visa and career guidance, will reduce barriers. Finally, dialogue must allow candid discussion. Platforms for Europe-China youth should enable open debate on geopolitics, governance and global responsibility.

Europe's young people approach China with pragmatism, curiosity and respect. They are moving beyond simplistic binaries and seeing China through the intertwined lenses of economics, technology, and culture in a connected world. They acknowledge China's strength, recognize mutual interdependence, and remain generally optimistic about the future of China-Europe relations. What is currently lacking is infrastructure, accessibility, and continuity. If both sides invest in inclusive, practical, reciprocal and candid youth engagement, a generation of capable, cooperative, and globally-minded young leaders will emerge — ready to translate interest into tangible collaboration.

This emerging realism reflects not only China's global rise but Europe's own stakes in strategic autonomy and future competitiveness. The durability of China-Europe relations will depend on turning this understanding into sustained dialogue, practical cooperation, and meaningful youth exchanges. Investing in this "next-generation trust" — rooted in insight and engagement — may be the surest path to a relationship that is both stable and forward-looking, capable of weathering uncertainty while embracing opportunity.

Kerry Brown is a professor of Chinese Studies and the director of the Lau China Institute at King's College.

Zhang Li is a professor at the School of Journalism and Communication and the director of the Chinese-European Cultural Communication Research Center in Tsinghua University.

Ivona Rajevac is the deputy director of the Institute of International Politics and Economics in Serbia.