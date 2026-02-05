Road map for 'Export to China' intl communication campaign unveiled

Finnish Ambassador to China Mikko Kinnunen (second from right) tastes food from Kazakhstan on Wednesday at a booth set up by the Central Asian nation during the Beijing International Premium Products Event for "Big Market for All: Export to China" in the Chinese capital. ZOU HONG / CHINA DAILY

To further support the nation's import expansion efforts, China Daily officially unveiled on Wednesday the road map for the "Export to China" international communication campaign.

Leveraging China Daily's strength as a national English-language media organization with a global reach, the campaign seeks to help international chambers of commerce and multinational corporations better showcase their quality products and services while accessing China's vast market.

"While steadfastly expanding high-level opening-up and advancing more balanced and innovative trade development, China is positioning itself not only as the 'world's factory' but increasingly as the 'world's market'," said Liu Weiling, deputy editor-in-chief of China Daily.

"We aim to build an efficient and trustworthy bridge for global chambers of commerce and foreign businesses to gain deeper insights into the Chinese market, better promote their products and services, and fully seize the opportunities offered," Liu said.

The key measures under the "Export to China" international communication campaign include amplifying credible external voices and launching two report series titled "Dialogue with Chambers of Commerce" and "Diplomats' Selections".

China Daily will collaborate with leading global scholars, think tanks and multinational executives to explain — through in-depth interviews and multiplatform storytelling — the strategic significance and tangible contributions of the country's import expansion to the world economy.

Based on interviews with major international chambers of commerce and their key member enterprises, the "Dialogue with Chambers of Commerce" series will feature multimedia reports to showcase successful examples of foreign products and services entering the Chinese market. The aim is to vividly illustrate the vast potential and golden opportunities in China's consumption sector and its broader economy.

The "Diplomats' Selections" report series will invite foreign ambassadors and commercial counselors in China to personally recommend premium products and signature offerings from their home countries. The report series aims to build a trusted and efficient gateway for quality international goods to reach Chinese consumers.

"We hope that the international community will gain a clearer understanding of China's opening-up stance and practical steps in sharing development opportunities — proof of its unwavering commitment to global trade prosperity," Liu added.

Hubert de Haan, senior vice-president for China at German home appliances company BSH, said that the Chinese market, which is massive in scale and very diverse, is extremely important for the company.

"We need to be here because this is the global powerhouse of home appliances, and it is a huge market where we need to be successful," he said. "The high acceptance of innovation in China and the level of opening-up are a good push for speeding up our innovation cycles."

Previously, on Jan 3, China Daily launched the "Shopping in China" international communication platform, offering global audiences immersive, convenient and comprehensive guidance on China's premium shopping, gourmet cuisine and tourism experiences as well as on its cultural performances.