Xi meets with special envoy from Vietnam

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee and Chinese president, meets with Le Hoai Trung, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam (CPV) Central Committee To Lam, at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, capital of China, Feb 4, 2026. Le Hoai Trung is a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and minister of foreign affairs of Vietnam. [Photo/Xinhua]

President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that the booming progress of all undertakings of China and Vietnam's socialist development has demonstrated the vitality and vigor of the socialist system, reiterating that China will, as always, attach great importance to advancing bilateral ties.

Xi, who is also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks when meeting in Beijing with Le Hoai Trung, special envoy of General Secretary of the Communist Party of Vietnam Central Committee To Lam.

To Lam was reelected as general secretary of the CPV Central Committee at the first plenary session of the 14th CPV Central Committee on Jan 23.

At the time, Xi immediately sent a congratulatory letter, and had a phone conversation with To Lam three days later.

Trung, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPV Central Committee and Vietnam's foreign minister, made a special visit to China to convey a reply letter of gratitude and a verbal message from To Lam to Xi.

Reflecting on his phone talks with To Lam, Xi said they held in-depth discussions on advancing the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future that carries strategic significance, and reached an important consensus.

He expressed confidence that under the strong leadership of the CPV Central Committee headed by To Lam, the Vietnamese party, state and people will accomplish all the goals and tasks set by the 14th CPV National Congress.

Xi said that China and Vietnam have demonstrated special friendship and strong political trust as "comrades and brothers", upholding the fine tradition of keeping each other informed about their respective major political agendas.

Xi called on both sides to implement the high-level common understandings, carry forward the traditional friendship, deepen exchanges at all levels and cooperation in various fields, and properly manage differences, in a bid to advance with great strides the building of a China-Vietnam community with a shared future.

For his part, Trung said that Vietnam consistently regards consolidating and developing relations with China as the top priority of its foreign policy and is ready to advance hand in hand with China on the new development journey.

He underlined the need to further strengthen the political, material and public support foundations for bilateral relations, which he said will contribute to elevating bilateral relations to new heights and bring substantial benefits to the people of both nations.