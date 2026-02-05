Xi says ready to work with Trump to steer giant ship of China-U.S. ties steadily forward

Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday that he hopes to work with U.S. President Donald Trump in the new year to steer the giant ship of China-U.S. relations steadily forward through wind and storms, and accomplish more big things and good things.

During his talks with Trump over phone, Xi noted that he attaches great importance to China-U.S. relations, saying that over the past year, he and Trump have enjoyed sound communication, and had a successful meeting in Busan, charting the direction and course for China-U.S. relations. This has been welcomed by the people of both countries and the broader international community.

Just as the United States has its concerns, China for its part also has concerns, he said.

China always means what it says and matches its words with actions and results. If the two sides work in the same direction in the spirit of equality, respect and mutual benefit, we can surely find ways to address each other's concerns, Xi said.

The Chinese president said that both China and the United States have important items on their agenda this year -- China will kick off its 15th Five-Year Plan, and the United States will celebrate the 250th anniversary of its independence.

China will host the APEC Economic Leaders' Meeting, and the United States, the G20 Summit, he added.

The two sides should follow the common understandings we have reached, enhance dialogue and communication, manage differences properly, and expand practical cooperation, Xi said.

It is always right to do a good thing, however small, and always wrong to do a bad thing, however small, he said, noting that the two sides should make progress step by step to build mutual trust, find the right way to get along, and make 2026 a year where the two major countries advance toward mutual respect, peaceful coexistence and win-win cooperation.

Xi emphasized that the Taiwan question is the most important issue in China-U.S. relations. Taiwan is China's territory, and China must safeguard its own sovereignty and territorial integrity, and will never allow Taiwan to be separated, he said.

The United States must handle the issue of arms sales to Taiwan with prudence, Xi said.

For his part, Trump said that both the United States and China are great countries, and the U.S.-China relationship is by far the most important in the world.

Trump also said he has a great relationship with Xi and a lot of respect for him. Under their leadership, the United States and China are doing well in such fields as economy and trade, he added.

Noting that he wants to see China succeed, Trump said the United States would like to work with China and make more progress in bilateral ties. Trump said that he understands how China feels about the Taiwan question.

He would like the two sides to continue talking to each other and keep the U.S.-China relationship in good shape during his presidency, Trump added.