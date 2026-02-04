LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China, Russia should jointly maintain global strategic stability amid turbulent int'l landscape: Xi

2026-02-04 20:57:43Xinhua Editor : Xu Jiawen ECNS App Download

China and Russia should work together to maintain global strategic stability as the international situation has become increasingly turbulent since the beginning of the year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

As responsible major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia have the obligation to encourage the international community to uphold fairness and justice, firmly safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II, resolutely defend the UN-centered international system and the basic norms of international law, Xi said in a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2026 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]