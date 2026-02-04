China, Russia should jointly maintain global strategic stability amid turbulent int'l landscape: Xi

China and Russia should work together to maintain global strategic stability as the international situation has become increasingly turbulent since the beginning of the year, Chinese President Xi Jinping said on Wednesday.

As responsible major countries and permanent members of the United Nations Security Council, China and Russia have the obligation to encourage the international community to uphold fairness and justice, firmly safeguard the victorious outcomes of World War II, resolutely defend the UN-centered international system and the basic norms of international law, Xi said in a virtual meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.