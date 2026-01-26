China unveils regulations on Party organization elections within armed forces

China's Central Military Commission has issued a set of regulations on the election work of the Communist Party of China (CPC) organizations within the military, which will take effect on Feb 1, 2026, said a statement released on Sunday.

Drawing on experience from Party election practices in the military since the 18th CPC National Congress, the regulations standardize the election of delegates and Party organizations at various levels of the armed forces, according to the statement.

The regulations are expected to improve the system of intra-Party election in the military, strengthen the implementation of the Party's democratic centralism, and enhance the leadership, organizational capacity and performance of Party organizations, the statement said.

They are also of great significance in strengthening the Party's leadership and Party building within the armed forces, and in providing a strong organizational guarantee for advancing efforts toward the centenary goals of the People's Liberation Army, it added.