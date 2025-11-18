COP30: China's Baoting shares green low-carbon experience

The 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, or COP30, is underway in Belem, Brazil from November 10 to 21.

An official from Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County in south China's Hainan Province delivered a speech at an event affiliated with the 2025 United Nations Climate Change Conference, showing a vivid local sample of China's ecologically minded construction and development.

At the invitation of the Secretariat of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change and China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, on the morning of November 17, Mu Kerui, Secretary of the CPC Baoting Li and Miao Autonomous County Committee in Hainan Province, attended the thematic side event "Building Green, Low-Carbon and Beautiful Cities Together" at the China Pavilion of COP30 and delivered a speech.

Mu shared Baoting's experience and practices in promoting green, low-carbon and sustainable development from five aspects: industrial development, lifestyle, urban construction, ecological governance and social governance. He also introduced the construction of the China-EU (Baoting) Green Digital Innovation Cooperation Zone, demonstrating the positive exploration of China's grassroots governments in addressing climate change to the world.

During the event, promotional videos of the Hainan Free Trade Port and Baoting were played in a loop on site. Baoting's cultural and creative products were distributed to guests from various countries, offering a window for the world to learn about the Hainan Free Trade Port and Baoting.

Li Gao, Head of the Chinese Delegation to COP30 and Vice Minister of China's Ministry of Ecology and Environment, pointed out that the country is an active participant and important contributor to global climate governance.