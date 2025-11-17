Mobile judicial teams ensure justice for all

Judges ride on horseback to set up courtrooms on the grasslands of the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, ensuring herders have access to legal services right at their doorstep. [Photo provided to China Daily]

Editor's note:This year marks the fifth anniversary of the introduction of Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law. This story is the second in a series exploring its implementation across the country.

In the Narat grassland of Ili in the Xinjiang Uygur autonomous region, a mobile judicial team led by Aytnur Bolatbek is a familiar sight. Carrying a shield-sized national emblem and riding on horseback, the team traverses the herding paths and yurt settlements to resolve disputes for herders and tourists alike.

"Our mission is to deliver legal services wherever justice is needed," said Aytnur, chief judge of the Narat tribunal of the court in Xinyuan county.

A few months ago, Aytnur and his team arrived at a yurt to mediate a dispute between two brothers over the management of a pasture.

"I live far from the court and don't have a car. Having the judges resolve my case right at my doorstep was a huge relief," said the younger brother.

Highlighting the crucial role of such mobile teams, which are frequently seen in remote areas and at tourist spots across China, Aytnur noted, "They provide easier access to legal services and justice for people, especially those who cannot travel or are pressed for time."

Zhang Jun, president of the Supreme People's Court, the country's top court, said that improving convenience for litigants and optimizing legal services are key measures to implement Xi Jinping Thought on the Rule of Law, which was introduced in November 2020 at a central conference in Beijing focused on comprehensive law-based governance.

With a people-centered approach upheld, the thought stresses the need to guarantee the fairness and justice that are the core and lifeblood of the judiciary.

Preventive framework

The thought also requires the development of a strong legal system to ensure that every citizen perceives fairness and justice in every case, and it calls for enhancing a preventive legal framework to maintain social harmony and stability, and to thereby continuously improve people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security.

To meet these needs, Shen Liang, vice-president of the top court, said that efforts are being intensified to establish a more convenient, efficient, low-cost and cross-regional dispute resolution mechanism. This involves improving mobile courts, applying technologies in judicial affairs and diversifying the methods of addressing legal issues to ensure that fairness and justice are fulfilled in a more visible and tangible way.

While helping herders alleviate conflicts at their doorsteps, Aytnur's team also brings legal services directly to tourists, reducing their travel costs and time spent in dispute resolution.

Aytnur said the mobile judiciary is particularly active during summer, because the season marks the peak of tourism in the Ili Kazak autonomous prefecture, drawing visitors to its natural beauty and cultural heritage.

To resolve disputes arising from the boom in tourism at their origin, 15 mobile judicial units similar to Aytnur's have been set up at major tourist destinations throughout the prefecture, facilitating case handling to guarantee that justice is both timely and accessible, according to the prefecture's court.

In July last year, a 73-year-old tourist surnamed Chen injured his leg after falling from a horse in the Narat scenic area. He turned to Aytnur's team because he was unable to negotiate compensation with the horse rental company.

Thanks to the team's quick response, clear explanation of legal provisions and coordination with a third-party assessor to determine a fair compensation amount, the dispute was resolved on the grassland, where the company agreed to pay Chen 40,000 yuan ($5,635) and cover any reasonable additional medical fees.

Aytnur expressed his empathy for tourists, who usually have limited time and wish to avoid any disputes that could disrupt their holiday experience. "Such efficient delivery of legal services and effective resolution serve as timely relief for these travelers," he said.

The development of the mobile courts in the view of Shen, the vice-president of the top court, is a measure to enhance people's sense of judicial accessibility and satisfaction. He encouraged judges to deliver legal services to rural areas, including villages and remote communities, to address disputes at their origin.

Digital application

Meanwhile, digital technologies, including big data and artificial intelligence, have also been widely applied in courts, improving judicial efficiency and enabling people to access legal services more easily.

Since February last year, residents have been able to search for landmark cases via an online archive created by the top court. The uploaded cases are closely related to people's lives and legal concerns and cover topics such as domestic violence, telecommunications fraud and cyberbullying.

As of the end of last year, the archive included 4,711 cases and attracted more than 19 million visits, with registered users from over 110 countries, according to the top court.

It noted that the archive has been playing a significant role in standardizing verdict-rendering practices, serving as an authorized reference for judges and offering a channel for people from all walks of life to understand laws.

Jia Yu, president of the Shanghai High People's Court, emphasized the need to improve judicial efficiency, saying that leveraging digital technologies to enhance court proceedings is fundamentally about safeguarding justice.

He said that the efficiency and quality of case handling has a tangible impact on the public. "It shapes their most direct and perceptible experience of the court's work and the broader concept of justice," he added.

By integrating technology into judicial processes, the legal system can better serve the public, ensuring that justice is both swift and equitable, thereby strengthening public confidence in the judiciary, Jia said.

Diverse resolution

"Litigation is just one method of resolving disputes, and nonlitigation approaches can also effectively help parties address their issues," said Shen, from the top court.

While conducting trials, Chinese courts have also been working with a broader range of legal resources, such as legal professionals and industry associations, to diversify the methods available for dispute resolution, he added.

The case involving the two brothers on the grassland was ultimately concluded through mediation, thanks to the joint efforts of the Narat tribunal, the local justice bureau and the grassland supervision department.

Chief judge Aytnur said: "If the case had gone to litigation, it might have further strained the brothers' relationship. Mediation can safeguard the legitimate rights of both sides while maintaining family harmony and regional stability."

Shen praised these timely and efficient dispute resolution measures, but he also stressed that whether it is mediation or online services, the consent of both parties involved is a must.