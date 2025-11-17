Chinese PLA Navy's amphibious assault ship 'Sichuan' completes first sea trial

(ECNS) — China's largest and most advanced amphibious assault ship, the CNS Sichuan, completed its first navigation test and returned to the shipyard dock at around 5 p.m. on Sunday after a three-day mission.

With a full-load displacement of more than 40,000 tonnes, the Sichuan features newly developed electromagnetic catapult and arresting technologies and is capable of carrying fixed-wing aircraft, helicopters and amphibious equipment.

During the trial, a series of tests were conducted on the ship's propulsion, power supply and other onboard systems, all of which achieved expected results.

Since its launch in December 2024, construction of the Sichuan has proceeded steadily as planned. The vessel has completed mooring trials and equipment commissioning, meeting the technical requirements for sea trials. Follow-up tests will be carried out step by step in line with the overall construction schedule.

(By Evelyn)