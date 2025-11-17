Chinese emergency humanitarian supplies arrive in Cuba

(ECNS) — A shipment of emergency humanitarian supplies donated by China arrived in Havana on Sunday night. Aracelys Cardoso, vice minister of Cuba's Ministry of Domestic Trade, Deborah Rivas, vice minister of the Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, and Chinese Ambassador to Cuba Hua Xin attended the handover ceremony.

Cardoso expressed gratitude for the assistance and China's long-term support. She said the supplies will improve living conditions for disaster-affected residents and support Cuba's post-disaster reconstruction efforts. China's gesture once again demonstrates its consistent support for the Cuban people, further consolidating the deep friendship between the two countries and reflecting China's care and commitment.

Ambassador Hua said the rapid delivery of the emergency aid reflects the special friendship between China and Cuba as well as the profound bonds between their peoples. China will continue to provide assistance within its capacity and take concrete actions to help build a China-Cuba community with a shared future.

Hurricane Melissa made landfall in eastern Cuba in late October, causing severe damage across several provinces. In addition to previous donations — including 1,000 disaster-prevention family kits — China is providing another batch of emergency humanitarian supplies, including food, portable solar lighting devices, furniture and roofing repair materials. The newly arrived shipment is the first batch of food, with five additional batches to be airlifted to Cuba, while the remaining materials will be shipped by sea in the coming weeks.

(By Evelyn)