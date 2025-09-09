Xi calls for defending multilateralism

President Xi Jinping has called on the BRICS countries to jointly defend multilateralism and the multilateral trading system and advance greater BRICS cooperation, as trade and tariff wars waged by a certain country severely disrupt the world economy and undermine international trade rules.

President Xi Jinping attends a virtual BRICS Summit and delivers an important address titled "Forging Ahead in Solidarity and Cooperation" on Sept 8, 2025. (Photo/Xinhua)

Xi made the remarks while participating in a virtual BRICS Summit from Beijing on Monday. He was joined by other leaders including Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, Russian President Vladimir Putin and South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, as well as leaders from Egypt, Iran, Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates, and representatives from India and Ethiopia.

Xi described BRICS countries as the forefront of the Global South amid rampant hegemonism, unilateralism and protectionism, saying that this is a critical juncture for them to act on the BRICS Spirit of openness, inclusiveness and win-win cooperation.

Originally comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa, BRICS has developed into a group of 11 full member countries and 10 partner countries.

The BRICS cooperation mechanism is now considered to be an important platform for solidarity and cooperation among emerging markets and developing countries.

Xi called for upholding multilateralism to defend international fairness and justice.

"History tells us that multilateralism is the shared aspiration of the people and the overarching trend of our times. It provides an important underpinning for world peace and development," he said, noting that the Global Governance Initiative that he recently proposed is aimed at galvanizing joint global action for a more just and equitable global governance system.

"We should follow the principle of extensive consultation and joint contribution for shared benefit, and safeguard the international system with the United Nations at its core and the international order based on international law, so as to cement the foundations of multilateralism," Xi said.

He also called for efforts to actively promote greater democracy in international relations and increase the representation and voice of Global South countries.

"We should improve the global governance system through reform so as to fully mobilize resources from all quarters and tackle more effectively the common challenges for humanity," Xi said.

President Xi Jinping delivers a speech titled "Forging Ahead in Solidarity and Cooperation" while attending a virtual BRICS Summit via video link in Beijing on Monday. (LIU BIN/XINHUA)

Noting that economic globalization is an irresistible trend of history, Xi stressed the need to uphold openness and win-win cooperation to safeguard the international economic and trade order.

Countries cannot thrive without an international environment of open cooperation, and no country can afford to retreat into self-imposed isolation, he said.

"No matter how the international landscape may evolve, we must stay committed to building an open global economy, so as to share opportunities and achieve win-win outcomes in openness," Xi said, calling for efforts to oppose all forms of protectionism.

"We should promote a universally beneficial and inclusive economic globalization, place development at the heart of our international agenda, and ensure that Global South countries participate in international cooperation as equals and share in the fruits of development," he said.

The Chinese president also emphasized the importance of BRICS countries managing their own affairs well in order to cope with external challenges.

Accounting for nearly half of the world's population, around 30 percent of global economic output and one-fifth of global trade, the BRICS countries are also home to major natural resources, big manufacturers and vast markets, Xi said.

"The more closely we work together, the more resilient, resourceful and effective we are in addressing external risks and challenges," he said, expressing China's readiness to work with fellow BRICS countries to implement the Global Development Initiative and advance high-quality Belt and Road cooperation.

He also encouraged BRICS countries to leverage their respective strengths, deepen practical cooperation and produce more outcomes in such areas as trade and the economy, finance, science and technology, in order to deliver more practical benefits to their peoples.