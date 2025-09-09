Lawmakers begin second reading of environmental code

LINE

Chinese lawmakers began reviewing a draft environmental code aimed at refining regulations for the protection and sustainable use of water resources.

The draft was submitted on Monday for a second reading during the ongoing session of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress, China's national legislature.

The draft proposes strengthening groundwater management by implementing a system to control both the total volume of groundwater extraction and groundwater levels. It delineates areas of over-extraction and outlines comprehensive measures to address these issues, ensuring sustainable groundwater use.

In addition, the draft stipulates the establishment of a groundwater reserve system, adding that these reserves should be used only during exceptional droughts or major emergencies.

To ensure national food security, the development and use of water resources should prioritize irrigation for major crops, the draft said.

It adds that China has promoted water conservation measures and adopted new water-saving technologies and processes to develop water-efficient industries, agriculture, and services. The draft emphasizes the need to intensify efforts to enhance the recycling of industrial wastewater to conserve water resources.

The draft also specifies regulations for areas like plateaus and deserts, aiming to address the unique environmental challenges and resource management needs in these regions.

