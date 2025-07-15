LINE

Xi addresses Central Urban Work Conference, listing priorities for urban development

2025-07-15 13:25:28

Chinese President Xi Jinping laid out the overall requirements, key principles and priority tasks for urban work at a key conference held in Beijing from Monday to Tuesday.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, delivered an important speech at the Central Urban Work Conference, which was also attended by members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang and Li Xi.

