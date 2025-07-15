LINE

China expresses readiness for broader cooperation with the UK

China on Monday expressed its readiness to engage with the United Kingdom from a broader perspective, enhance strategic communication and expand strategic cooperation.

Wang Yi, director of the Office of the Foreign Affairs Commission of the Communist Party of China Central Committee, made the remarks during a meeting with British Prime Minister's National Security Adviser Jonathan Powell in Beijing.

Such efforts, Wang said, would inject new vitality into bilateral relations and contribute jointly to global peace, stability, and prosperity.

Wang said that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of both countries, China-UK relations are on a path of improvement and development. This trajectory, he noted, aligns with the aspirations of both peoples and reflects the broader trends of the times.

He welcomed the UK's commitment to building a consistent, long-term and mutually respectful relationship with China.

Powell said the UK is willing to strengthen dialogue and communication with China and to work toward building a stable, pragmatic and long-term partnership.

The two sides also exchanged views on regional and international issues of common concern.

