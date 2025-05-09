Forum to promote China, LAC growth

China will hold the 11th China-LAC Infrastructure Forum from June 10 to 12 in Macao, the only professional forum that promotes cooperation between China and Latin American and Caribbean countries in the field of infrastructure, as China continues to strengthen cooperation with Latin American countries.

The forum will focus on subjects such as financial innovation, green transformation and technological empowerment. Topics related to green infrastructure construction and digital infrastructure interconnection will be discussed, empowering regional economic recovery and sustainable development, according to the Ministry of Commerce.

Since 2012, China has remained the second-largest trading partner of Latin America, and China stands as the largest trading partner of Latin American countries such as Brazil, Chile, Peru and Uruguay, according to the General Administration of Customs.

"China and Latin America have strongly complementary economic structures and obvious advantages in economic and trade cooperation," said Liu Dajiang, an official from the Ministry of Commerce.

"As a natural extension of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road, Latin American countries have established good cooperative relations with China in building the Belt and Road Initiative," Liu said.

China has signed cooperation documents with 22 Latin American countries in building the BRI, effectively promoting practical cooperation between those involved. For the latest, Colombia said the country would sign a letter of intent to join the initiative in the coming days.

Meanwhile, China will hold the 16th International Infrastructure Investment and Construction Forum during the same period in Macao, highlighting the city's role in further developing the BRI.

As the largest and most influential annual industry event in the field of global infrastructure cooperation, more than 3,500 people from 67 countries and regions have confirmed their attendance, including more than 60 ministerial-level guests, over 20 senior executives from financial institutions and over 800 participants from international engineering and industrial chain enterprises.

As per tradition, the forum will publish the annual infrastructure development index and report of the BRI economies, as well as the 2025 infrastructure development index of Portuguese-speaking countries, according to China International Contractors Association, and Macao's Commerce and Investment Promotion Institute.

The forum will highlight Macao elements and promote their integration with major national development strategies and will comprehensively showcase the achievements of the city's diversified industrial growth. This year, the forum has further optimized the organization of the selection of exhibitors, exhibition content and supporting activities.