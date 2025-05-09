Traditional scented sachets generate $10.4 million annually in NW China's Gansu

Women make scented sachets in a shorkshop in Qingyang, Gansu Province. (Photo/China News Service)

(ECNS) -- Traditional Chinese scented sachets produced in Qingyang City, Gansu Province, have created an annual output value of 75 million yuan (about $10.38 million) for the city.

Since launching its inaugural Scented Sachet Folk Culture Festival in 2002, Qingyang has transformed the intangible cultural heritage into a powerful vehicle to enhance regional cultural influence and boost tourism.

At the 20th Qingyang Scented Sachet Festival held on Thursday, the city's publicity chief Diemu Jiangteng said scented sachets have become a living cultural IP by combining advanced technologies like Augmented Reality (AR).

At present, the transaction volume of the scented sachet industry in cross-border electronic commerce has exceeded 20 million yuan.

Meanwhile, a range of creative cultural products derived from the industry, including embroidery, paper-cutting, shadow puppetry, dough figurines and cloth patchwork generate substantial annual profits for the local economy.

According to Wang Long, head of the city's cultural and tourism department, based on the Festival, the city has leveraged its cultural resources in recent years, establishing 53 key scenic spots at different levels.

It has nurtured over 220 cultural tourism product manufacturing and sales enterprises, 13 handicraft workshops, and developed more than 200 categories of folk-inspired cultural creative products totaling over 5,000 varieties, with annual production exceeding 10 million items, Wang said.

During the recent May Day holiday, Qingyang received 2.1 million visitors, increasing by 27.6% year-on-year and generating 879 million yuan in tourism revenue.

(By Zhang Dongfang)