LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi visits political advisors, joins discussion at annual session

2025-03-06 16:41:17Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download

President Xi Jinping on Thursday visited national political advisors attending a joint group meeting at the third session of the 14th National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, joined the discussion of political advisors from the China Democratic League, the China Association for Promoting Democracy, and the sector of education. Xi heard their comments and suggestions. 

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2025 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]