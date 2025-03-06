Innovation in high-quality materials to support better housing: NPC deputy

(ECNS) -- China needs to prioritize the construction of high-quality housing by integrating advanced, eco-friendly, and intelligent materials, said Peng Shou, a deputy to the 14th National People's Congress (NPC) and an academician of the Chinese Academy of Engineering, on Wednesday.

Peng noted that China’s housing development strategy now values quality over quantity, necessitating strategic and forward-looking research.

Photo taken on March 5, 2025, shows Peng Shou at the Anhui news center of two sessions. (Photo:China News Network/Chu Weiwei)

He highlighted China's initiative toward greener, more sustainable building materials, citing innovations such as advanced concrete, energy-efficient glass, and solar panels, which significantly enhance buildings safety and functionality. With increasing housing demands, developing durable and eco-friendly materials is vital for creating improved living spaces.

To achieve these goals, Peng first suggested establishing a national innovation center dedicated to building materials. Led by industry experts, the center would focus on high-quality material solutions, integrate key advanced technologies, and accelerate research and applications to support both the renovation of older houses and the construction of improved ones.

Second, Peng proposed initiating a major program during the “15th Five-Year Plan” to develop high-quality building materials for safer, greener, smarter, and more comfortable housing. This initiative would involve clearly defined technical standards and a results-driven approach, utilizing milestone-based assessments to encourage innovation and quality improvement.

Finally, Peng stressed the necessity of enhancing the quality traceability system for building materials. He believes that by addressing supply and demand from production to application, China can achieve coordinated high-quality development in both material and housing sectors.