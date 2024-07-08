LINE

Cooking oil contamination prompts Sinograin tanker truck investigation

(ECNS) -- China Grain Reserves Corporation (Sinograin) on Saturday said it has instructed its subsidiary oil companies to conduct a comprehensive system-wide inspection starting Friday.

An investigation by Beijing News revealed that some tanker trucks directly conveyed edible oils after transporting coal-based oils, involving Huifu Grain and Oil Group and Sinograin Oils and Fats (Tianjin) Co., Ltd.

According to the statement, carriers found to violate regulations during inspections would have their contracts terminated and blacklisted. Significant transgressions would be reported to regulatory authorities while strict disciplinary action would be taken against subsidiaries and employees found to violate operating procedures and work discipline.

According to Beijing News, Associate Professor Zhu Yi from the College of Food Science at China Agricultural University stated that coal-based oils primarily consist of hydrocarbons, including unsaturated hydrocarbons, aromatic hydrocarbons, sulfides, and other components that pose health risks. Prolonged consumption may lead to toxicity, with higher toxicity associated with increased ingestion. Components like benzene or amino-benzene can also potentially affect hematopoietic function.

