Xi awards prestigious honor to Rahmon

President Xi Jinping greets Tajik President Emomali Rahmon after Xi awarded Rahmon the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China on Friday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan. It is the first time the award has been presented outside China. (WANG ZHUANGFEI/CHINA DAILY)

President Xi Jinping awarded Tajik President Emomali Rahmon the Friendship Medal of the People's Republic of China on Friday in Dushanbe, the capital of Tajikistan.

It was the first time the award was presented outside China, which Xi said is a special arrangement made to express the friendly feelings of the Chinese people toward Rahmon and the Tajik people.

He said the medal symbolizes Rahmon's outstanding contribution to promoting the development of China-Tajikistan relations and embodies the hopes of all sectors of society in both countries for a bright future of bilateral ties.

Hailing Rahmon as a seasoned leader and statesman in the Eurasian region, Xi said his Tajik counterpart is the architect and promoter of China-Tajikistan relations.

Xi said he will work along with Rahmon to adhere to good neighborliness and uphold the mutual benefit and win-win philosophy to jointly lead bilateral ties in making strides forward and better benefiting the two countries and two peoples.

Rahmon expressed his heartfelt thanks to Xi, saying that the medal is a recognition of the Tajik people's contribution to developing bilateral ties.

He believed that Xi's state visit will open a new page in the history of bilateral relations and is ready to continue to make efforts with Xi to promote cooperation in various areas in line with the interests of the two peoples.

Previously, 10 foreigners have received the medal. Russian President Vladimir Putin was the first to be awarded the medal during his state visit to China in 2018.

Former Cuban president Raul Castro Ruz and former French prime minister Jean-Pierre Raffarin have also received the honor.

During his last visit to Tajikistan in 2019, Xi received the Order of the Crown, Tajikistan's highest decoration, from Rahmon for his positive contributions to the development of Tajikistan-China relations.

The awarding of such honors is an important diplomatic protocol with rich significance, said experts, noting that the medals represent the profound friendship between the two heads of state, who are leading bilateral ties to develop in a positive, sound and steady manner.

In September 2014, when Xi made his first state visit to Tajikistan, Rahmon accompanied him for nearly 10 hours and offered his Chinese guest a family banquet.

In June 2019, Xi once again set foot on Tajik soil and Rahmon took time out from his busy schedule to welcome and bid farewell to his old friend at the airport. "Every visit feels like visiting family, it is very pleasant," Xi said at the time.