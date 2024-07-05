Xi says China, Tajikistan to announce elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era

Chinese President Xi Jinping said here Friday that China and Tajikistan will announce the elevation of ties to comprehensive strategic partnership in the new era.

He made the remarks during his talks with Tajik President Emomali Rahmon.

Recalling Rahmon's state visit to China last year, Xi said they jointly decided to commit to building a China-Tajikistan community with a shared future featuring everlasting friendship, solidarity and mutual benefit.

The two sides will also make new plans and arrangements for mutually beneficial cooperation in various fields during Xi's ongoing state visit to Tajikistan, said Xi.

Xi said that China and Tajikistan are connected by mountains and rivers, interdependent like lips and teeth, and sharing a common destiny. The relationship between the two countries has deep historical roots, a solid political foundation, rich content of cooperation, and broad popular support, he added.

With joint efforts of both sides, China and Tajikistan have continuously deepened their political mutual trust, yielded fruitful results in the Belt and Road cooperation, and progressed a series of major projects smoothly, strongly promoting the common development of both countries, said Xi.