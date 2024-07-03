LINE

China, Kazakhstan to discuss possibility of commercial use of each other's space launch sites

2024-07-03 23:11:15Xinhua Editor : Li Yan

China and Kazakhstan support their aerospace institutions and enterprises in discussing the possibility of the commercial use of each other's space launch sites, said a joint statement between China and Kazakhstan released on Wednesday.

The two sides also support their aerospace institutions and enterprises in communicating and cooperating in the peaceful use of outer space, and promote mutually beneficial cooperation in fields including the moon and deep space, as well as the reception and exchange of remote sensing data, said the joint statement signed by Chinese President Xi Jinping and Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev. 

