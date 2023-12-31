CPPCC holds gathering to ring in the new year, Xi Jinping delivers important speech

The National Committee of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference (CPPCC) held a New Year gathering in its auditorium in Beijing on the morning of Dec 29. Party and state leaders Xi Jinping, Li Qiang, Zhao Leji, Wang Huning, Cai Qi, Ding Xuexiang, Li Xi, and Han Zheng, attended the gathering to ring in the year 2024.

Also present at the gathering were leading officials of China’s Non-Communist parties’ central committees and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, representatives of personages without party affiliation, leading officials of central Party and government departments, and individuals from various ethnic groups and all walks of life in Beijing.

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president, and chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC), delivered an important speech at the gathering. He stressed that promoting the building of a strong country and the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization is the central task of the Party and the state on the new journey in the new era, and it represents the greatest political mission of the period.

We need to consolidate and develop the broadest patriotic united front, expand common ground and the convergence of interests for the building of a strong nation and realizing the rejuvenation of the Chinese nation, concentrate strength through unity, make great achievements through hard work, and jointly write a magnificent chapter in advancing Chinese modernization, Xi said.

On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, the State Council and the CMC, Xi extended New Year greetings to non-CPC parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, personages without party affiliation, Chinese people of all ethnic groups, compatriots in Hong Kong, Macao and Taiwan, overseas Chinese, and the friends from around the world who support the development of China's modernization.

Xi pointed out that the year 2023 marks the first year to implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress on all fronts. Over the past year, we have remained committed to the underlying principle of pursuing progress while maintaining stability, promptly shifted COVID-19 management to that of a class-B infectious disease, resolutely overcome internal and external difficulties, striven hard to forge ahead, pushed for economic recovery, and fulfilled the main objectives of economic and social development.

China’s GDP in 2023 is expected to surpass 126 trillion yuan, and grain output has reached a record new high. Employment and overall prices have maintained stable while new breakthroughs have been made in technological innovation. New productive forces are taking shape at an accelerated pace. The new round of reform of the Party and state institutions has been basically completed. High-level opening up continues to expand. Significant achievements have been made in controlling flood, defusing debt risks, and ensuring timely deliveries of presold homes. The growth of residents’ income is faster than economic growth. Progress has been made in work related to Hong Kong and Macao, and firm actions have been taken to oppose separatism and promote reunification. China’s major-country diplomacy with Chinese characteristics has forged ahead, which continues to help improve the external environment for China’s development. The full and rigorous Party governance and the fight against corruption continue to be intensified, and therefore a good political environment is constantly consolidated and developed. Chengdu Universiade and the Hangzhou Asian Games, which have been successfully hosted, have seen the good results achieved by our athletes. These achievements have not come easily and are commendable. We have created new opportunities, won strategic initiative, and greatly boosted our confidence and determination in overcoming crises, tackling challenges, and responding to changing situations.

Xi noted that over the past year, the CPPCC has earnestly implemented the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee, given full play to its role as a special consultative body, and focused on the central task to carry out in-depth fact-finding missions, conduct consultation and deliberation on state affairs, and democratic oversight, making new contributions to the cause of the Party and the country.

Xi stressed that 2024 marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of New China and is a crucial year for fulfilling the goals and tasks of the 14th Five-Year Plan. It is important to adhere to the general principle of seeking progress while maintaining stability, materialize the requirements of making progress while maintaining stability, promoting stability by making progress, and building the new before breaking the old in our work of all sectors. It is imperative to strive to make greater progress in building a new paradigm of development, promoting high-quality development, comprehensively deepening reform and opening up, achieving great self-reliance and strength in science and technology, and comprehensively promoting rural revitalization, so as to consolidate and strengthen the momentum of economic recovery. It is essential to improve people's well-being, maintain social stability, and steadily advance Chinese modernization.

Xi noted that next year also marks the 75th anniversary of the founding of the CPPCC. It is imperative to carry forward the fine traditions, keep the political responsibilities in mind, focus on the central task and serve the overall interests of the country, strengthen the ideological and political guidance, take an active part in making proposals on state affairs, extensively build consensus, and strengthen self-reform, so as to continuously open up new prospects for the work of the CPPCC in the new era.

Wang Huning, a member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and chairperson of the National Committee of the CPPCC, presided over the gathering. He pointed out that it is imperative to earnestly study and understand the spirit of General Secretary Xi’s important speech, unswervingly uphold the Party’s leadership and forge the Party’s soul with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era. It is essential to align thoughts and actions with the spirit of General Secretary Xi’s important speech and the decisions and plans of the CPC Central Committee, and concentrate wisdom and strength on deepening reform, boosting development, and safeguarding and improving people’s well-being. It is imperative to boost confidence and work hard to make new contributions to the cause of the Party and the country, and strive for advancing Chinese modernization.

Ding Zhongli, chairman of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League delivered a speech on behalf of the central committees of other political parties, the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, and personages without party affiliation. He said that they will unite more closely around the CPC Central Committee with Comrade Xi Jinping at its core, firmly support the affirmation of Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and the affirmation of the guiding role of Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era, and resolutely uphold General Secretary Xi Jinping's core position on the Party Central Committee and in the Party as a whole, and to uphold the Central Party Committee's authority and its centralized, unified leadership. He said that they will forge ahead with courage on the path of Chinese modernization and write a glorious chapter with joint efforts in the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation.

During the gathering, Xi and others joined those present, cordially shaking hands and exchanging greetings with many of them. Performing artists and some members of the National Committee of the CPPCC presented a performance. At the end of the gathering, all arose to sing in chorus "Unity Is Strength." The auditorium was veiled in a festive atmosphere of happiness and auspiciousness.

Also present at the gathering were members of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and members of the Secretariat of the CPC Central Committee, a number of major officials of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress and the State Council, leaders of the National Committee of the CPPCC, and former vice chairpersons of the National Committee of the CPPCC.