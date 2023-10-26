Symposium held to commemorate 10th Anniversary of China's principle in neighborhood diplomacy

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning addressed a question on The International Symposium to Commemorate the 10th Anniversary of China's Principle of Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness in Neighborhood Diplomacy at a press conference on Wednesday. The following is the full text:

CCTV: The International Symposium to Commemorate the 10th Anniversary of China's Principle of Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness in Neighborhood Diplomacy was successfully held yesterday. Could you share more details?

Mao Ning: This is indeed a very important symposium. Over 200 participants attended the symposium both online and offline, including political figures from neighboring countries, heads of international and regional organizations, diplomatic envoys of neighboring countries to China and renowned experts and scholars from both home and abroad. They had extensive and in-depth exchange of views on the theme “Amity, Sincerity, Mutual Benefit and Inclusiveness: New Dimensions, New Development and New Vision”.

President Xi Jinping delivered a written message, in which he took stock of the fruitful outcomes of China’s practices in following the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness, explained the new dimensions and new development of the concept and blueprinted the new vision of China and its neighbors pursuing common development in the future.

Member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs Wang Yi delivered a speech. On the principle of amity, sincerity, mutual benefit and inclusiveness and jointly building an Asian home, Director Wang proposed that China should work with regional countries to make Asia an exemplar for Belt and Road cooperation, a pacesetter for implementing the Global Development Initiative, a pioneer for implementing the Global Security Initiative and a front runner for implementing the Global Civilization Initiative. Before the Symposium, Director Wang had a group meeting with foreign guests attending the event. Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs Sun Weidong attended the closing ceremony and delivered a speech.

Experts and scholars from various countries had extensive, in-depth and warm discussions on good neighborliness, sincerity, mutual benefit, openness and inclusiveness, and put forward constructive advice and suggestions at the four sub-fora.

On the day of the Symposium, we also issued a document entitled “Outlook on China’s Foreign Policy on Its Neighborhood in the New Era.”