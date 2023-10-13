China Expresses Hopes for Peace Between Israel and Palestine

China has no selfish agenda on the Palestinian issue, and sincerely hopes that Israel and Palestine can live together in peace, China's Special Envoy on the Middle East Issue Zhai Jun said on Thursday.

Spoken by phone with Rafi Harpaz, the deputy director-general in charge of Asia-Pacific affairs of the Israel Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhai said that China stays firm on the side of peace and justice, and is willing to work with the international community to promote peace talks between the two sides so as to create conditions for peace.

Zhai reiterated that Beijing condemns acts harming civilians. He called for a cease-fire and ending the violence as soon as possible, and resuming peace talks on the basis of the two-state solution.

The international community should play its role to avoid escalation of the situation that could lead to a humanitarian disaster, he said.

Harpaz said that Israel will make all-out efforts to protect Chinese citizens in the country.