China, Honduras establish diplomatic relations

China and Honduras signed a joint communique in Beijing on Sunday on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

According to the communique, the People's Republic of China and the Republic of Honduras, in keeping with the interests and desires of the two peoples, have decided to recognize each other and establish diplomatic relations at the ambassadorial level, effective from the date of signature of the communique.

Honduras has thus become the 182nd country to have diplomatic relations with China.

IN LINE WITH THE GENERAL TREND

The communique, signed by Chinese State Councilor and Foreign Minister Qin Gang and Honduran Foreign Minister Eduardo Reina after they held talks, said that the Government of the Republic of Honduras recognizes that there is but one China in the world, the Government of the People's Republic of China is the sole legal government representing the whole of China, and Taiwan is an inalienable part of China's territory.

According to the communique, the Government of the Republic of Honduras shall sever "diplomatic relations" with Taiwan as of this day and undertakes that it shall no longer develop any official relations or official exchanges with Taiwan.

When holding talks with Qin, Reina noted that Honduras promises to abide by the one-China principle, has withdrawn its "ambassador" from Taiwan, and will announce the abolishment of all "official" agreements with Taiwan as soon as possible.

"Honduras has made an important decision to recognize the one-China principle and join the mainstream of the world, which is in full accordance with the fundamental and long-term interests of Honduras and its people, and is also a choice to stand on the right side of history and the side of the vast majority of countries," Qin said, adding that China highly appreciates Honduras' clear attitude and firm determination to establish diplomatic relations between the two countries.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras is fair and square, which is a historical trend that no person or force can stop, Qin added.

Advocating a new type of international relations, China has never formed exclusive blocs or forced others to choose sides, and is committed to friendly cooperation with countries across the world in a fair and frank manner, said Song Junying, head of the Department for Latin American and Caribbean Studies at the China Institute of International Studies.

Yuan Dongzhen, deputy director of the Institute of Latin American Studies at the Chinese Academy of Social Sciences, said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras has dealt a heavy blow to the arrogance of the "Taiwan independence" separatist forces and sent a clear signal that any attempt to seek independence will prove a dead end.

"This once again fully proves that adhering to the one-China principle is the right choice in keeping with the general interests of the world and the trend of the times," Qin said when attending a joint press conference together with Reina after their talks.

A Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson on Sunday also made remarks on the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

Noting that Honduras is an important country in Central America, the spokesperson said: "This is the right choice that is in line with the prevailing trend and supported by the people. China highly appreciates that."

Honduras chooses to stand with 181 countries in the world, recognize and undertake to adhere to the one-China principle. This shows that the one-China principle has the overwhelming support of the international community and represents the trend of the world, said Song.

NEW CHAPTER OF BILATERAL RELATIONS

According to the communique, the two governments agree to develop friendly relations between the two countries on the basis of the principles of mutual respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, mutual non-aggression, non-interference in each other's internal affairs, equality, mutual benefit and peaceful coexistence.

Qin called on the two sides to strengthen their synergy and coordination, and speed up consultations on important bilateral agreements and cooperation mechanisms. He also welcomed Honduras in supporting and joining the Belt and Road Initiative, the Global Development Initiative, the Global Security Initiative and the Global Civilization Initiative.

China will fully support Honduras' economic and social development and improvement of its people's living standards, Qin said, adding that China is willing to expand imports of Honduran specialty products, encourage Chinese companies to invest in Honduras, participate in large-scale infrastructure construction in Honduras, and give priority to the implementation of projects benefiting people's livelihoods.

The establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras will not only benefit the two peoples, but also have an important impact on strengthening unity and cooperation among developing countries and promoting greater democracy in international relations, Qin said.

Reina said the establishment of diplomatic relations between Honduras and China has opened a new era of bilateral relations and taken a historic step, which will greatly benefit the two peoples.

Honduras is willing to strengthen cooperation with China on finance, trade, infrastructure, science and technology, culture and tourism, and maintain closer communication and coordination under multilateral frameworks, Reina said.

Experts said the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and Honduras has opened a new chapter in bilateral relations, and will certainly inject new impetus into the friendly cooperation between China and Latin American countries.

As the largest developing country, China combines its peaceful development with the interests of the international community, and plays a vital role in maintaining world peace and stability and promoting the progress of humankind, said Yuan, adding that this is what Honduras and other countries value in establishing or resuming diplomatic relations with China.

Noting that the establishment of diplomatic relations is a new beginning, Yuan said it is hoped that the two countries will form a batch of tangible achievements as soon as possible and bring more benefits to the two peoples.