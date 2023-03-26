LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

China wishes Brazilian president a speedy recovery: FM spokesperson

2023-03-26 18:25:02Xinhua Editor : Zhao Li ECNS App Download

A Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson on Sunday said China wishes Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva a speedy recovery and will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the president's visit to China.

According to media reports, Brazilian President Lula da Silva has decided to postpone his visit to China due to medical reasons.

"The Brazilian side has notified the Chinese side of the decision to postpone President Lula da Silva's visit to China," the spokesperson said when answering a relevant query, adding that China understands and respects that.

The spokesperson added that China sends warm thoughts to President Lula da Silva and wishes him a speedy recovery. The Chinese side will stay in communication with the Brazilian side about the visit.

Related news

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2023 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]