Xi leaves for China after state visit to Russia

2023-03-22

Chinese President Xi Jinping left here Wednesday morning for China after wrapping up a state visit to Russia.

Cai Qi, member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau and director of the General Office of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Wang Yi, member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and director of the Office of the Central Commission for Foreign Affairs, Qin Gang, state councilor and foreign minister, and other officials accompanied Xi to return to China on the same plane.

Upon Xi's departure, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Dmitry Chernyshenko and other senior Russian officials saw him off with a grant farewell ceremony at the airport.

