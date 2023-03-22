So-called country reports released by U.S. reflect its double standards: Chinese FM

(ECNS) -- The China-related content of the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices is fraught with political lies and ideological prejudice, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin said at a press conference on Tuesday.

Wang made the remarks after U.S. Secretary of State Blinken delivered remarks on the release of the 2022 Country Reports on Human Rights Practices and criticized China’s human rights conditions.

Wang said people can easily tell that these so-called country reports released throughout the years have never been about human rights issues, but about the U.S.'s hegemonism and bullying practice as well as its hypercritical double standards.

Wang cited a Chinese saying that goes "It’s inappropriate not to reciprocate." Since the U.S. enjoys finding fault with other countries so much, we thought it might be helpful to remove the facade of American democracy for the rest of the world, he said.

He noted that the Chinese Foreign Ministry released a report titled “The State of Democracy in the United States: 2022” on its website. This report contains a multitude of facts, media comments and expert opinions to present a complete and real picture of American democracy over the year. What they reveal is an American democracy in chaos at home and a trail of havoc and disasters left behind as the U.S. peddled and imposed its democracy around the globe,

It reveals the U.S.'s hypocritical practices including framing a narrative of "democracy versus authoritarianism" and splitting the world into two camps of what it defined as “democracies and non-democracies” to serve the interests of none other than itself.

"In a couple of days, the U.S. will organize another edition of the “Summit for Democracy” to check how various countries had performed on meeting U.S. standards for democracy and to issue new orders. Be it high-sounding rhetoric or maneuvers driven by hidden agenda, none can hide the real designs of the U.S. — to maintain its hegemony by playing bloc politics and using democracy as a tool for political ends," he said.

Wang pointed out that what the world needs today is not to stoke division in the name of democracy and pursue de facto supremacy-oriented unilateralism, but to strengthen solidarity and cooperation and uphold true multilateralism on the basis of the purposes and principles of the UN Charter.

"What our world needs today is not to interfere in other countries’ internal affairs under the guise of democracy, but to advocate genuine democracy, reject pseudo-democracy and jointly promote greater democracy in international relations. What our world needs today is not a “Summit for Democracy” that hypes up confrontation and contributes nothing to the collective response to global challenges, but a conference of solidarity that focuses on taking real actions to solve prominent global challenges," he said.

The spokesperson urges the U.S. to immediately stop pointing fingers at other countries and earnestly reflect on its own action, and change its moves of violating human rights in other countries and undermining democracy in the world under the pretext of human rights and democracy.