Xi arrives in Moscow for state visit to Russia

2023-03-20 Xinhua

At the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived here on Monday afternoon for a state visit to Russia through Wednesday. 

A grand welcoming ceremony was held upon Xi's arrival.

During his visit, Xi will have in-depth exchanges of views with Putin over bilateral relations and major international and regional issues of common concern.

This visit is aimed at facilitating strategic coordination and practical cooperation between the two countries, and injecting fresh impetus into the development of bilateral relations.

