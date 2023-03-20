Chinese mainland tourists to Hong Kong reach 100,000 again after border reopening

(ECNS) -- The number of tourists to the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region from the Chinese mainland has steadily increased since the customs clearance resumed on Jan. 8, with the single-day number reaching a record high of 102,458 Saturday, according to the Hong Kong Immigration Department.

Tourists lined up before some brand stores in Causeway Bay and the Canton Road of the Tsim Sha Tsuifor shopping, while some discussed next stations for playing and shopping after going out of stores with what they bought.

“I’ve been to Hong Kong before COVID-19, and I feel that it is gradually recovering to the busy days in the past,” said Mr. Huang, a mainland tourist.

“The bond between the Chinese mainland and Hong Kong will be further tightened and exchanges between both citizens will increase as the border reopens and Exit-Entry Permit policies and traffic are becoming more and more convenient. Hong Kong is a new option for mainland tourists, which will promote its economy,” he added.

“I am a sales manager of a private enterprise in the mainland. I came to Hong Kong in anticipation of finding opportunities for development or cooperation so as to help the mainland products of private enterprises go global via Hong Kong.

Hong Kong has launched an array of preferential measures for mainland tourist. For example, the MTR Corporation plans to send out 100,000 airport express tickets, tourist day pass tickets, and high-speed rail tickets with a discount of 30 yuan respectively to the mainland tourists, with a total value of over 20 million Hong Kong dollars (about 2.55 million U.S. dollars).

The Hong Kong Jockey Club also plans to present 2,000 preferential packages for tourists with the value of 430 Hong Kong dollars for each one.

Meanwhile, shops where consumer coupons are applicable will increase from about 1,500 at present to about 3,000.

Guangzhou-Shenzhen-Hong Kong Express Rail Link (Guangshengang XRL) connecting stations between Hong Kong and stations outside Guangdong Province, will also be fully restored.