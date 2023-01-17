Xi Jinping holds symposium with non-CPC parties, personages without party affiliation to welcome Spring Festival

Xi Jinping, general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, Chinese president and chairman of the Central Military Commission, held a symposium on Monday morning at the Great Hall of the People with leading officials of other political parties' central committees and the All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce (ACFIC), and representatives of personages without party affiliation, and welcomed the coming Spring Festival. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee, Xi extended warm congratulations to the newly elected leading officials of other political parties' central committees and the ACFIC, and sincere greetings and good wishes for Spring Festival to these parties, the ACFIC and personages without party affiliation, as well as to members of the united front.

He stressed that 2023 is the first year to study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress after the congress, with both hopes and challenges. He hoped that all would fully study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, perform their duties and work hard, play a greater role in bringing together the will and strength of the people and serving the overall interests of the country, and mobilize their members and the people they have close ties with to work together to promote Chinese modernization.

Wang Yang, chairman of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee, and Wang Huning and Ding Xuexiang, members of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee, attended the symposium.

Zheng Jianbang, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Revolutionary Committee of the Chinese Kuomintang, Ding Zhongli, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Democratic League, Hao Mingjin, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China National Democratic Construction Association, Cai Dafeng, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Association for Promoting Democracy, He Wei, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Chinese Peasants and Workers Democratic Party, Jiang Zuojun, chairperson of the Central Committee of the China Zhi Gong Party, Wu Weihua, chairperson of the Central Committee of Jiusan Society, Su Hui, chairperson of the Central Committee of the Taiwan Democratic Self-Government League, and Gao Yunlong, chairperson of the ACFIC, gave speeches successively and talked about the successful holding of national congresses of their parties and the ACFIC, and the successful election of their new leaderships under the care and support of the CPC Central Committee, as well as their plans for future work. Xi Nanhua, a representative of personages without party affiliation, also made a speech. They said that, with Xi Jinping Thought on Socialism with Chinese Characteristics for a New Era as guide, they will thoroughly study and implement the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress, deepen political transition, comprehensively improve themselves, actively perform their duties, and strive in unity to achieve the goals and tasks set at the 20th CPC National Congress.

After listening attentively to everyone's speech, Xi Jinping made an important speech. He said that in a few days, it will be the Spring Festival, which is a traditional Chinese gala. "It gives me great pleasure to gather with you to welcome Spring Festival, to talk about friendship and to discuss state affairs."

Xi pointed out that 2022 was extremely important in the history of the Party and the country, and it also marked the 100th anniversary of the Party's release of its united front policy. All non-CPC parties have carried out education about political handover on the theme of "unswervingly following the Party and joining hands to forge ahead into the new era." They have kept in mind the original intention of cooperation and carried forward fine traditions, and our ideological and political consensus has been consolidated. The central committees of all these political parties and personages without party affiliation have conducted in-depth investigations and carried out democratic supervision on major issues in reform, development and stability. What they have done has provided important references for the CPC Central Committee to make decisions and policies, and effectively implement them. The ACFIC has promoted the "Ten Thousand Enterprises Helping Ten Thousand Villages" campaign to guide private enterprises to actively fulfill their social responsibilities and achieve high-quality development. He expressed heartfelt thanks to all on behalf of the CPC Central Committee.

Xi stressed that upholding the leadership of the CPC and always working with the CPC in solidarity are the fundamental political foundation for multiparty cooperation.

Xi said that the primary political responsibility of the new central leaderships of the non-CPC parties is to carry on the political legacy, deepen political consensus, and always maintain the political essence of pursuing the common goal with unity in thought and action and working together with the CPC.

Xi hoped that they will make studying and implementing the guiding principles of the 20th CPC National Congress an important part of deepening the political transition, strengthen theoretical and political guidance, and guide the members of their parties and the people they have close ties with to boost their commitment to the Four Consciousnesses, the Four-sphere Confidence, and the Two Upholds, so that their thoughts and actions will conform to the major decisions and arrangements made at the 20th CPC National Congress.

It is imperative to consolidate and expand the achievements made in learning and education on the history of the CPC, launch a new round of themed education activities at an appropriate time, and continue to strengthen political, ideological, theoretical and emotional identification with the leadership of the CPC and socialism with Chinese characteristics, he said.

Xi pointed out that it requires concerted efforts from the whole country to accomplish the central task of building China into a strong modern socialist country in all respects and promoting the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation on all fronts through a Chinese path to modernization. He hoped that the non-CPC parties will combine the strengths of multi-party cooperation with what the central task of the CPC Central Committee and overall development requires, pool their wisdom in participation in the deliberation and administration of state affairs, put forward forthright admonitions in democratic supervision, offer good advices in political consultation, and be a good advisor, a good helper and a good colleague of the CPC. They need to focus on major issues such as creating new development pattern, materializing the principle that the public sector must be unswervingly consolidated and developed, and the development of the non-public sector must be unswervingly encouraged, supported, and guided, making solid progress in promoting common prosperity, and carry out in-depth investigations and actively offer advices, Xi said. They need to diversify forms, expand channels, and constantly improve the pertinence and effectiveness of democratic supervision. They should guide their members and the people they have close ties with to strengthen their confidence, enhance their fighting spirit so that they will have the courage to overcome difficulties and obstacles on the road ahead. The ACFIC should promote the implementation of relief policies for enterprises, help private enterprises overcome specific difficulties, and boost the confidence of private sector in economic development.

Xi stressed that, to give full play to the political strengths of China's new type of political party system, the non-CPC parties should further improve themselves, and take steps to make them more capable of staying on top of the overall political situation, participating in the deliberation and administration of state affairs, improving their leadership, cooperating with other parties and solving their own problems. He hoped that they inherit the fine traditions of multi-party cooperation, namely, being of one heart and mind with the CPC, loving the country and serving the people, working closely together and dedicating themselves to the common cause, so as to become parties participating in building socialism with Chinese characteristics with firm political stand, solid organization, effective performance of duties, excellent conduct and sound institutions. They should intensify their efforts to consolidate leaderships, embrace solidarity and coordination, and give full play to the overall functions of leaderships, so as to build a good image featuring pragmatism, enterprise and integrity. As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the founding of the ACFIC, Xi called for efforts to inherit and carry forward the fine traditions of the federation, adhere to reform and innovation, and advance education and guidance of the prominent members, so that the federation can better play its role as an assistant to the CPC and a bridge between business circle and the CPC.

Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the committee's United Front Work Department, Chen Xi, head of the Organization Department of the CPC Central Committee, heads of the central committees of other political parties and the ACFIC, and leading officials of relevant central authorities took part in the activity.