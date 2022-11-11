China, U.S. maintain informal communication on climate change: FM

The Chinese and U.S. climate envoys have maintained informal communication, and China's position on the China-U.S. climate change talks has not changed, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Thursday, noting that China has been unswervingly and actively responding to climate change and hopes that developed countries will fulfill their funding commitments as soon as possible.

The U.S. and China have started unofficial conversations on climate-related issues during the COP27 summit in Egypt, and China's climate envoy Xie Zhenhua met his U.S. counterpart John Kerry for talks, Bloomberg News reported.

Zhao stated that China's contribution to energy conservation, energy efficiency, and renewable energy, transportation and construction accounted for 30 to 50 percent of the global total in the past decade.

The report to the 20th National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC) stressed that China will continue to promote carbon peaking and carbon neutrality, and actively participate in global governance on climate change, demonstrating China's firm determination to promote green development and harmonious coexistence between man and nature, Zhao added.

Xie has said the U.S. must take responsibility for the breakdown in talks between the two countries, calling on the U.S. to "clear the barriers" for talks. He also called on wealthy nations to offer more support for developing countries that have the most to lose from climate change, including compensating poorer nations for damage linked to global warming, according to media reports.

Zhao also remarked that China hopes developed countries will fulfill their commitment to provide $100 billion in climate finance for less wealthy nations, and put forward a roadmap for doubling the adaptation fund to enhance mutual trust and synergy between developed and developing countries.