Xi stresses importance of improving governance of HKSAR

Enhancing the system and capacity for governance and boosting its efficacy is of pressing importance for the development of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR), President Xi Jinping said here on Friday.

Xi made the remarks at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR.

The HKSAR chief executive and the HKSAR government should all faithfully fulfill the oath of office and take solid steps to implement the "one country, two systems" policy, uphold the authority of the Basic Law, and dedicate themselves to the HKSAR, Xi said. 

