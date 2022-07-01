LINE

Text:AAAPrint
Politics

Xi extends cordial greetings to Hong Kong residents

2022-07-01 11:14:47Xinhua Editor : Li Yan ECNS App Download
Special: 25th Anniversary of Hong Kong's Return to The Motherland

President Xi Jinping on Friday extended cordial greetings to all Hong Kong residents at the meeting celebrating the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR).

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, extended warm congratulations to John Lee, the newly inaugurated sixth-term chief executive of the HKSAR, principal officials of the sixth-term HKSAR government, and members of the Executive Council.

"I also express heartfelt appreciation to all fellow Chinese, both at home and overseas, and foreign friends for their support for the cause of 'one country, two systems' and Hong Kong's prosperity and stability," Xi said.

MorePhoto

Most popular in 24h

MoreTop news

MoreVideo

LINE
Media partners: People's Daily | Xinhua | CGTN | China Daily
Back to top About Us | Jobs | Contact Us | Privacy Policy
Copyright ©1999-2022 Chinanews.com. All rights reserved.
Reproduction in whole or in part without permission is prohibited.
[网上传播视听节目许可证（0106168)] [京ICP证040655号]
[京公网安备 11010202009201号] [京ICP备05004340号-1]