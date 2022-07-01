Xi administers oath of office to HKSAR Chief Executive John Lee

Chinese President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, administers oath of office to the sixth-term Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region (HKSAR) John Lee at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Center, south China's Hong Kong, July 1, 2022. Xi attended a meeting held here Friday morning to celebrate the 25th anniversary of Hong Kong's return to the motherland and the inaugural ceremony of the sixth-term government of the HKSAR and delivered an important speech. (Xinhua/Ju Peng)