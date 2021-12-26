U.S. must revoke all sanctions on Xinjiang textiles: commerce chamber

The China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textiles on Saturday urged the United States to revoke all its sanctions and suppressions on Xinjiang-made textiles.

The U.S. side has recently signed the so-called "Uyghur Forced Labor Prevention Act" into law, which bans imports of textile-related products from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region.

The move completely violated market principles and the rules of the World Trade Organization, disrupted international trade order, and severely damaged the interests of textile and apparel manufacturers and consumers in China and the United States, the chamber said in a statement.

The U.S. accusation of so-called "forced labor" issue is purely fabricated out of thin air and has no factual basis, the statement said. It stressed that China's textile and apparel industry has been committed to safeguarding workers' rights and interests, and has provided stable and efficient supply chain services for the global market.

For the common interests of both sides, the chamber is willing to strengthen communication with related organizations and sectors from the United States, and strive to maintain the stability of bilateral economic and trade relations in the textile and apparel industry, according to the statement.

Meanwhile, the chamber said it hoped that global textile and apparel firms and consumers, including those in the United States, can see through the U.S. long-lasting attempts at smearing China's image and curbing China's development in the name of "human rights," and make their own judgement based on facts and truth.