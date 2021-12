China firmly opposes the U.S. bans imports from China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region, and will take necessary countermeasures depending on the situation, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian said on Friday.

The so-called forced labor in Xinjiang is a false assertion cooked up by anti-China forces and the U.S. is trying to undermine the prosperity and stability of Xinjiang and curb China's development, Zhao said.