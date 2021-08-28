LINE

China slams U.S. accusations of obstructing international investigation into COVID-19 origins

2021-08-28 10:41:28CGTN Editor : Wang Fan
Screenshot of a statement by the Chinese Embassy in the United States

China is firmly opposed to the report released by the U.S. intelligence community on COVID-19 origins tracing, which accused China of "obstructing international investigations" and "refusing to share information and blaming other countries," the Chinese Embassy in the United States said in a statement on Saturday.

The report is a fabrication led by the U.S. intelligence community and has no scientific basis or credibility at all, the statement said, adding that tracing the COVID-19 virus is a complex scientific matter, which should only be studied by scientists, not intelligence experts.

 

 

