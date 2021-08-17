Xi stresses promoting common prosperity amid high-quality development, forestalling major financial risks

President Xi Jinping Tuesday stressed efforts to promote common prosperity in the pursuit of high-quality development and coordinate work on forestalling major financial risks.

Xi, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China Central Committee and chairman of the Central Military Commission, made the remarks at the tenth meeting of the Central Committee for Financial and Economic Affairs. He is also head of the committee.

Common prosperity is an essential requirement of socialism and a key feature of Chinese-style modernization, Xi said, calling for adhering to the people-centered development philosophy and promoting common prosperity while pursuing high-quality development.

Noting that finance is the core of the modern economy, the president stressed that efforts to fend off major financial risks should be coordinated in line with market principles and the rule of law.

Other Chinese leaders including Li Keqiang, Wang Yang, Wang Huning and Han Zheng attended the meeting.

The meeting heard reports from relevant departments on advancing common prosperity as well as forestalling major financial risks and stabilizing financial development.